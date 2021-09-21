Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

EVRG opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

