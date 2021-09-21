Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,035. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

