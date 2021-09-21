Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 924 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.

Shares of TELA stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 14,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,821. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.