Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 0.7%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.00 and last traded at $150.00. 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

