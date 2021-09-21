eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of eXp World by 23.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 33,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,700 shares of company stock worth $16,104,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.