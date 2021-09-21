F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 353.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSTX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

FSTX traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 1,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

