Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares in the company, valued at $328,340,748.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NYSE FSLY opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

