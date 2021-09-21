Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $0.90. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 5,727,632 shares.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

