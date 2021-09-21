Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $281.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.07 million to $284.48 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. 235,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ferro by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ferro by 2,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $38,033,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

