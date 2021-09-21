FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 9184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

