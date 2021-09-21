Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 33,654 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 395.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Willdan Group worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 441.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.44 million, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

