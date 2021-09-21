Fiera Capital Corp Buys 12,900 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

