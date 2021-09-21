Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 2,905 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSS opened at $356.40 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.
In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
