Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 2,905 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS opened at $356.40 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

