Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Shares Down 0.6%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 6,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FACA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

