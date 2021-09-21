First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post sales of $102.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $102.89 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $398.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Busey by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 1,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,615. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

