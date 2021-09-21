First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 452,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,615. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

