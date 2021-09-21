First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $25.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $24.36 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FGBI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

