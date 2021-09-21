First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.