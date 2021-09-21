First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

