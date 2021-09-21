First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Up 23.3% in August

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.