First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in August

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

FYC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.