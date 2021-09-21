First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

MYFW opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Western Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

