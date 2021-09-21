Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $208.19. Approximately 26,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 858,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.33.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

