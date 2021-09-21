Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,042 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,460,000 after purchasing an additional 309,172 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

