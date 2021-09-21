Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,326 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,105. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

