Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.9% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 5,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

