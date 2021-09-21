FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FMC were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

