FNB Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $359.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $173,568.95 and $359.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 65% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00127507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00044003 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

