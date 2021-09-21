Fortuna Market Cap Tops $192,933.93 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Fortuna has a market cap of $192,933.93 and $16.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00121850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.