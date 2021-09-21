FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.48

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.48 and traded as high as $56.10. FRP shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%.
FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
