FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.48

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.48 and traded as high as $56.10. FRP shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 84,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.