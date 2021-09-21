FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Kalos Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,334 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for 3.3% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 6,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

