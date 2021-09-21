Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Funko stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $901.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $1,382,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,517 shares of company stock worth $17,499,723. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

