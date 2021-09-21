FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.40.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$9.69 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -18.04.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

