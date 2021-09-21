Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 836,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,696. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.