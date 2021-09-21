Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4.94 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00125225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.