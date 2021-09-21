Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007163 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $212,397.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00125225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

