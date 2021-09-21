Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB opened at $42.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.