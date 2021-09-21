Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $209,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 759 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $293.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.09 and a 200-day moving average of $273.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

