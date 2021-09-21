Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

