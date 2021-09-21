GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,460 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).

GSK opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £70.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,446.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,380.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

