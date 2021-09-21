GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 110,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,214. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.