Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.