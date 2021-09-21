GlobalBoost-Y Trading 68.1% Lower Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 68.1% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $275,395.88 and $4,170.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.85 or 0.06814093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.36 or 0.00361250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.41 or 0.01231558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00112635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00536168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00535877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00341144 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

