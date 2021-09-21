GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431,187.72

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $431,187.72 and approximately $397.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

