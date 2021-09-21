GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,873. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

