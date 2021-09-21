goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$205.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$58.16 and a 1-year high of C$216.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$183.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.3156302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.20.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

