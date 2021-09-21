Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Down 6.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

