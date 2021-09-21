Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Alexander Morrison Buys 93,000 Shares

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Alexander Morrison purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,082.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,847.85.

TSE:GSV opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$204.04 million and a P/E ratio of -13.26. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

