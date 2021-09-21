Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 95,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,844,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNOG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 307,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

