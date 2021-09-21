Golem (GLM) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Golem has a total market cap of $464.49 million and approximately $35.74 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00122726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

